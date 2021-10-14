PELLVILLE — Marshall Veach, 84, of Pellville, made his journey to his final home to rest peacefully with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. He was born in Hancock County on Oct. 20, 1936, to the late Martin and Lillian Pryor Veach. Marshall was a member of Pellville Baptist Church and a retired car lot sales manager. After retirement, Marshall drove a school bus for the Hancock County Board of Education. He loved his family, cherished his wife and loved UK basketball. Marshall was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the USS Joseph P. Kennedy Jr.
He was preceded in death by his son, Steve Veach; daughter Donna Vincent; siblings Herman Veach, Mariam Lane, Innabelle Cooper, Basil Veach and Earlman Veach; and a nephew, Roger Cooper.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Shirley Rearden Veach; daughter Kim (Tony) Payne; foster daughter Mary Fisher; daughter-in-law Bernice Veach; son-in-law Bill Vincent; grandsons Travis (Nicole) Robbins, Tyler (Dianna) Robbins, Eric Vincent, Artie (Carrie) Case and Jacob Case; granddaughters Laurie (Brian) Howe, Allison (Chris) Driskell, Heather (Morgan) DeJarnette, Marka Storm, Heather (Billy) Allen and Sara (Bill) Harmon; 35 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Pellville Baptist Church with burial following in Pellville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pellville Cemetery. Envelopes will be available.
