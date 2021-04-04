Martha A. Hagan, 80, of Whitesville, was met with open arms at the gates of heaven Monday, March 29, 2021. She was born July 19, 1940, to the late Ann Mae and Paul Edge. Martha was a selfless, compassionate and loving caregiver to many. Martha was a private sitter for many years and later retired as a CNA from Bon Harbor Nursing and Rehabilitation after 20-plus years. Martha was a lifetime member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Robert (Bobby) Hagan; son Jerry Hagan; daughter Debbie Howard; and brothers Nerin, Harold, Joe, George, Philip, Jim and Eugene Edge.
Martha is survived by her children, Donna Moore, Mike (Brandy Dawson) Hagan, Tom Hagan and Janet (John Calhoon) Hagan; son-in-law Jamie Howard; grandchildren Shaunte (Greg) Boarman, Stephanie (Shane) Roberson, Jerricah (Justin Howard) Hagan, Amber Hagan, Jessie Bridge and Ali Calhoon; great-grandchildren Ethan (Courtney Metzler) Boarman and Brayden Boarman; sisters Nadine (Gary) Trogden, Mary Hock and Rita Brothers; several nieces and nephews; and a special cousin and best friend, Joann Wells.
A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday with prayers at 5:30 p.m. at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
