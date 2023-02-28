SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA — Loving mother, Martha Alleyne Heal, 93, passed away peacefully into God’s welcoming arms Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Scottsdale, Arizona, with her daughter by her side. She was born Nov. 23, 1929, in Owensboro to James O. and Mary Louise Sparks Beane. Martha was the oldest of six children and had to take on additional daughterly duties at the age of 16 when her mother unexpectedly died from complications relating to childbirth.
After graduating from Owensboro High School, Martha married Walter Heal, a soldier she met when he was visiting his father next door. His career took them to Texas, where her first two children, Janet and Bob, were born. In 1952 at the age of 22, she sailed from New York to Germany with an infant and toddler in tow to meet up with her husband who was stationed there for three years. She had never traveled that far by herself, let alone with two little ones. Gary, her second son, was born in Germany and Martha said she never wanted to be away from the USA that long again.
In 1958 after Walt returned from South Korea, they were stationed in Louisiana, in Texas again, and then in Indiana where Walt finally retired and their last child, Stephen, was born. Once their children were old enough, Martha worked several jobs and finally retired from the LaGrange County Hospital in the admitting department.
Walt and Martha stayed there until 1999 but finally returned to Owensboro one last time to be near Martha’s extended family. Walt died in 2014 after nearly 66 years of marriage. In 2015 Martha joined her daughter in Arizona so that they could be together in her final years. She always remarked how much fun it was that the two of them could finally spend so much time together.
Martha was a gentle, kind, and loving woman who was always willing to please everyone. She loved to cook for her family, friends, and church, and very much enjoyed gardening and other yard work. She was loved for her quick smile and her appreciative demeanor. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Owensboro and volunteered there in several ministries. She always loved being with her family and friends, of which she had many.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Walt; two sisters, Betty Troutman (Bob) and Mary Ruth Emerson (David); brother, James O. Beane, Jr., (Phyllis); granddaughter, Keri Heal; and great-grandson, Bentley Waller.
Martha is survived by her daughter, Janet Heal Wildeboor (Ed); sons, Bob Heal (Janis), Gary Heal (Cathy), and Stephen Heal (Crystal); brother, Tom Beane (Barbara) of Maceo; sister, Linda Jones (Frank) of Owensboro; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; along with numerous extended family members locally and across the country.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Christian Church, 700 J.R. Miller Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
