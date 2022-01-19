Martha Ann Clements, 83, of Owensboro, passed away, Friday, January 14, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born May 9, 1938, in Owensboro to the late William & Mary (Earl) Chamberlain. Mrs. Clements was a strong independent person who loved spending time with her family. She was a homemaker.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Leon Clements; son, Michael Keith Clements; and siblings, Charles Edward Chamberlain, Joseph A. Chamberlain, William Chamberlain, Edna Mae Clark, Agnes Florene Chamberlain, Rosie Elizabeth Crowe, and Mary Aileen Harrington.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Lealia Marie Clements; three grandchildren, Michael Leon (Tina) Clements, Wendy Ann Velasquez, and Joshua Clements (Stephanie) Ridings; nine great-grandchildren, Keith Michael Clements, Anna Marie Clements, Michael Angelo Clements, Jack Anthony Velasquez, Marina Nicole Velasquez, Dawna Gail Ward, Jonathan Gail Gillespie, Kathlyn Dennis (Summer) Ridings, and Ethan Joshua Michael Ridings. She also is survived by two sisters, Mary Lucille “Boots” Campbell and Deborah Hoffman.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
