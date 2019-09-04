Martha Ann O'Bryan-Clayton, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest. She was born Aug. 28, 1936, in Daviess County to the late Edward and Edna O'Bryan. She was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Martha enjoyed watching game shows and drinking coffee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Gerald Clayton.
Survivors include her children, Yvonne (Steve) Reed, Bobby "Bo" Clayton, Lisa Leonard, Susan (Ricky) Abel, Debbie Clayton, Steve Clayton, Becky (Jeff) Gillette and Carol Greer; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a sister, Katheleen (Phillip) O'Bryan; a brother, John Douglas (Darlene) O'Bryan; her beloved dog, Taz; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are noon Friday, Sept. 6, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial is in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is after 11 a.m. Friday at Blessed Mother.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to any local charity of your choice in Martha's name.
