Martha Ann Stone, 83, of Hartford, died Friday, June 23, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Fordsville to the late Robert L. and Edna Ayer. Martha was a homemaker and a member of Clear Run Baptist Church in Hartford. She was preceded also in death by her husband, Howard Stone on June 9, 2012; a daughter, Patricia Ann Hallmark; and brothers, Robert L. Ayer Jr. and Henry Ayer.
Survivors include her sons, John Patrick (Margaret) Dixon of Jasper, Indiana, Chris Dixon of Hartford, and Robert Lee (Stephanie) Dixon of Hereford, Texas; her daughter, Frances (David) Taylor of Fordsville; sisters, Ida Leachman of Owensboro and Ellen Nunn of Henderson; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville, with burial in Clear Run Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is from noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
