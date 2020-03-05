Martha Asher, of Owensboro, formerly of Gray’s Knob, passed away March 1, 2020. She was born into this world on Jan. 1, 1929, to the loving arms of her parents, Fitzhugh Lee and Cindy Lou Halcomb. Mamaw completed her long awaited journey to heaven surrounded by her loving family.
Martha retired in 1998 from Creech Drug, where she was a cook at the soda fountain. She met so many people that were important to her throughout her career which, along with Creech Drug, took her to Court Café, Ackley’s Café and Townsite. Not a soul went hungry around Mamaw. Everyone was welcome anytime, including Sunday dinner, which was her only day off but always cooked. There were many Sundays in which the only seat available was a coal bucket because of all that wanted to be there. She took care of many.
After the passing of her son, caretaker and best friend, Danny, in October 2018, Martha came to Owensboro to live the rest of her life with her family from there, who continued taking care of her where Danny left off. There, she continued making new memories, family and friends. Martha continued daily phone calls to her best special friend, Linda Clem, and her special niece, Nancy Lawson, to get the “scoop” on what was happening at home. She loved to shop at Walmart, Ollies and flea markets. She was always concerned about if everyone had enough underwear. Until the end of her life, all she wanted to do was give.
Mom, Mamaw, Aunt Mart, Ardie, Ms. Asher, however you knew her, she will be missed by all.
A loving thank you goes to all who helped take care of her; her daily caretaker, Bailey Love; Hospice of Western Kentucky; her church family at The Gray’s Knob Bible Church; and many doctors and nurses.
Martha was the last surviving member of her family of four siblings, Astor Halcomb, Alma Miles, Bill Halcomb and Jean Halcomb. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Austin; four of her children, Gary “Fuzz” Asher, twin girls Karen Asher and Sharon Asher-Grubbs and her baby, Danny Lee Asher.
Surviving are two children and their spouses, Loverne Nicklow (Tony) of Baltimore, Maryland; Roy Kilgore (Lois) of Cawood; grandchildren Tanya Jansen (Eric), Elizabeth Clary (Brent), Shannon Price (Dallass), Bobbie Ann Ford (Randy), Leslie Asher, Danny Lambert, Henry Price (Amy), Leann Green (Robert) and Robert Lambert; along with several special great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews that were all loved by her.
Services for Martha will be Saturday, March 7, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. at the Gray’s Knob Bible Church. The Rev. Larry Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow with her being laid to rest beside her late sons Gary and Danny and husband Austin at the Harlan County Memorial Gardens.
Services for Martha are entrusted to Harlan Funeral Home.
