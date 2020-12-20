BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Martha Bailey, 94, of Brentwood, Tennessee, and longtime resident of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Brighton Gardens of Brentwood. Martha was born in Hancock County on Oct. 9, 1926, to the late Charles Bailey and Minnie Lillian Foster Bailey. She was retired from General Electric, where she was employed for over 40 years. Martha was a member of First Baptist Church and the Women on Missions group. She loved to sew, read and garden and was also a member of the Herb Club along with the Owensboro Concert Association.
Survivors include her sister, Katherine Bryan; five nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Due to current health and safety mandates, a private service will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneral
