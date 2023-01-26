Martha Bartlett Fraize, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Martha was born Dec. 9, 1945, to the late Otis Bartlett, Sr. and Ida Mae Hicks. She enjoyed gardening and working in her flowers and her cats.
Survivors include her son, Joseph Terry Fraize; her sister, Mary Mattingly; her two brothers, Danny Bartlett and Larry Bartlett; and many nieces and nephews.
The graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Lewisport Cemetery. Martha’s family will be greeting friends from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at Gibson and Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel.
Online condolences may be left for Martha’s family at https://www.gibsonandsonfh.com/.
