GREENVILLE — Martha Bell Robinson, 90, of Greenville, died peacefully at her home Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Survivors: husband, Wilber Jake Robinson; daughters, Cretia Robinson and Connie Robinson; sister, Becky Harkins; and brother, Kenneth Steele.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Nebo Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
