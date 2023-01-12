Martha Bernard, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Oct. 21, 1938, in Daviess County to the late Alfonso and Irma Tichenor Roehm. She was a member of Providence United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Bernard, and an infant daughter.
She is survived by her friend and neighbor, Tim Davis, and his children, Timothy Davis Jr. and Karina Delgadillo, and nieces, Andrea Shurvinak, Cindy Bernard Trump, and Marni Bernard.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation is from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented