Martha Dean Westerfield Richards, 80, of Owensboro, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, at her residence. She was born January 13, 1941, in Daviess County to the late Neizer & Roberta Westerfield. Martha was a retired mental health therapist, working as a social worker for many years and as a teacher in the Catholic School System. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby J. Richards; her siblings, Mary Jessie Fulkerson, James Westerfield; and her twin, Margaret Jean Jones.
Survivors include two sons; Roger Richards and Bobby Richards; two grandchildren, Meaghann Richards, Susan (Bobby) Rodarme; five siblings, Vena Mayfield, Sue Westerfield, Dorothy (James) Roberts, Linda (Jerry) Hoskins, and John Westerfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be Noon Monday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens Chapel. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. James H. Davis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
