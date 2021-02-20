Martha Diane Walters, 74, from Owensboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 12, 2021.
Diane taught mathematics in the Muhlenberg County school system for 25 years, where she impacted hundreds of lives both in and out of the classroom. She was a faithful church member in her later years at First Baptist Church of Owensboro, where she always ensured her mother was there early enough to get her spot.
Diane survived multiple myeloma, heart failure, a massive heart attack and multiple other ailments, but didn’t consider them to be issues, never complained and kept a positive mental outlook to continue in that battle over the last nine years. She was a bright spot in every community she was a part of, from attending local college and high school sports of every variety to continuing to serve and teach Sunday school and vacation Bible school. She had a passion for arts and crafts, and her business at Hobby Lobby will be sorely missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ovellia Phelps of Owensboro.
She is survived by two brothers, Michael Phelps of Louisville and John Barry Phelps of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two sons, Scott Walters of Naples, Italy, and Andrew Walters of Smith Grove; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
