Martha E. Goetz, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her home. She was born February 9, 1951, in Owensboro to the late Edward Martin Goetz and Frances Geraldine Galloway Goetz. Martha had worked as a roller for the Cigar Factory.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Martine Goetz, Edwin Goetz Jr., and Joseph Lawrence Galloway.
She is survived by a sister, Mary Catherine Goetz.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Resurrection Cemetery.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
