ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Martha E. (Loper) Carver, 97, of Rockport, Indiana died on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at her home.
Martha had retired from General Electric. Martha was a former member of Eureka Baptist Church.
Survivors: daughter, Ellen Bowman.
Service: 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, and from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Hospital.
Friends unable to attend may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
