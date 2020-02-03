HAWESVILLE — Martha Elizabeth Dawson, 75, of Clarkson, passed away on Jan. 31, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center. She was born on Aug. 4, 1944, in Breckinridge County to the late George and Cansadie Baker Hale. She was a homemaker. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse W. Dawson; sister Mary Wardrip; brother Eli Hale; and stepchildren Ginny Keiser, Patricia Wilkerson and Wanda Horsley.
Martha is survived by her children, Mary Lou (James) McFall, Connie Sue Mattingly, Jesse “Butch” (Lisa) Dawson; stepchildren, Shirly King, Geraldine Cronin, Chester Dawson, Ernie Dawson; seven grandchildren, Adam (Jessica) Mattingly, Sara (Zach) Smalling, Misti (Jared) Puckett, Jamie (Shelby) McFall, Nathan (Marie) McFall, Katie McFall and Jesse W. Dawson; stepgrandchildren, Mariah (Alex) Elkins, Malea Galloway and Jay Galloway; several great-grandchildren; siblings Carol Hall, Robert Hall, Larry (Crystal) Hall, Johnny (Wanda) Hale and Billy Hale, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville with burial following in Jarboe Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Messages of condolence can be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
