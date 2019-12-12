NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Martha Elizabeth Tanner Jones Bussell, 67, of Nashville, Tennesee, passed away Dec. 9, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Owensboro July 20, 1952, to Isaac (Gilbert) H. Tanner and Myrle Lee Crowe Tanner Dewitt.
Martha graduated from Owensboro High School in 1970. She graduated from The Salvation Army School for Officer Training in 1972 and served as an officer for five years. She then began a career as a legal secretary, first in Washington, D.C. and then in Nashville, Tennessee, at Cornelius and Collins. Later, she pursued her true calling--to help children achieve their full potential as an elementary school teacher--and received a B.S. from Trevecca Nazarene University in 1998. She taught first, second and third grades with MNPS, most recently at Pennington Elementary, for 18 years before retiring in 2016 to be a fulltime grandmom.
Throughout her life, Martha treasured the time she spent with her family and friends. Her Christian faith was her foundation. She was an active member of Harpeth Hills Church of Christ, where she met and married Tom on Nov. 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Larry Tanner; and her niece, Daphne Miller-Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Bussell; her sons, Matthew Jones (Rachel) and Zachary Jones of Nashville, Tennessee; her stepdaughters, Laura Tucker (Jonathan) of McKinney, Texas, Joy Clark (Ray) of Celina, Texas, and Janna Shepherd (Kyle) of Nashville, Tennessee; her siblings, Mary Miller Higgs (Don), Allen Tanner (Betty) and Kay Bramschreiber (R.D.), all of Owensboro; her granddaughter, Vivian Elizabeth; eight stepgrandchildren; and beloved nieces and nephews.
A service celebrating Martha's life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Harpeth Hills Church of Christ, 1949 Old Hickory Blvd., Brentwood, TN, 37027. Her family will receive friends starting at noon at the church. Interment will follow immediately after the service at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the SALT ministry there.
An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com (615)377-0775.
Commented