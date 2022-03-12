Martha F. Whitaker, 84, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Hermitage Care & Rehabilitation Center. She was born on April 11, 1937, in Daviess County. In her early years, she worked at Whitaker’s Grocery, and then she was a clerk at various pharmacies in Owensboro. Later in life, she was a babysitter in her home. She was a member of Sorgho Baptist Church.
She is survived by her niece and caretaker, Brenda Stone (David); nephew, Craig McFadden (Judy); and a cousin, Peggy Brewer.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation is from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented