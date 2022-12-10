Martha Fay Dennison, 84, of Owensboro, finally got to go home Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Heartford House. She was born November 25, 1938, in Daviess County to the late William and Hazel Mason. Martha was a member of Owensboro Christian Church and retired from the City of Owensboro where she worked in the City Finance and the Owensboro Police Department. Martha was a very active member of the Salvation Army for many years. She also loved to volunteer at the Salvation Army, Owensboro Christian Church, and numerous other organizations.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald Mason and Bobby Mason.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, James Dennison; daughters, Selina Hagman and Mitzi Howe (Daniel); three grandchildren, Jessica Bramschreiber (Nick), Bryce Hagman, and Addison Kilgore; one great-grandson, Mason Bramschreiber; and a brother, Billy Mason.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, officiated by Major Charles Stewart, Rtd. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sorgho. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Salvation Army or Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Online Messages of condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
