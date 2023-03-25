Martha Fay Snyder, 84, also affectionally known to her family as Auntie M., of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Mar. 25, 1938, in Owensboro to the late Louis “Bud” Snyder and Marguerite Davis Snyder. Martha graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College and was hired in the Owensboro Independent School District August 1968 and retired June 1995 as a teacher. Over her 27 years of service as an educator, she taught English at Foust Junior High, Owensboro Junior High, Owensboro 9-10 Center, and ended at Owensboro High School. She was known not only as an excellent teacher, but as one of the biggest Red Devil basketball fans that never missed a home game.
She became a member of Eaton Memorial Baptist Church in 1948 at the age of 10, but started attending there prior to that in 1942; she also taught Sunday school there. Martha was the Young Women’s Association leader, Women’s Mission Union President for 20 years, and ran the Food Closet for 23 years.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Horace Snyder and John Snyder; two sisters-in-law, Ann Snyder and Carolyn Snyder; and a nephew, Jim Barclay.
Martha is survived by a sister-in-law, Alice Snyder; nieces and nephews, Kim (Steve) Gillians, Jeff (Patti) Snyder, Jenny (Randy) Thomas, Dave (Clare) Snyder, Alan (Ellie) Snyder, Marshall (Linda) Snyder, and Joy Barclay; 13 great nieces and nephews; and seven great-great nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Martha will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 26, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Dr. Dennis McFadden officiating. A private burial will be held in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Eaton Memorial Baptist Church, 1225 West 3rd St., Owensboro, KY 42301, the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 West 2nd St., Owensboro, KY 42301, or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Memories and condolences for the family of Martha Snyder may be left at www.glenncares.com.
