TYLER, Texas — Martha Ferrell McKay died of pneumonia at age 90 on Dec. 30, 2021, in Tyler, Texas. She was born at home in Gravel Switch, Kentucky on October 22, 1931 to Verna and Claudius Ferrell. Unable to afford the college education she wanted, her parents sent her to nursing school at Norton Memorial Infirmary in Louisville, where she studied and worked giving patient care to earn her way. There was no bachelor’s degree in nursing in Kentucky at that time, so she went to Indiana University to earn her BSN. She returned to work in Louisville, where she met medical student John A. McKay. They married upon his graduation from the University of Louisville School of Medicine. After his residency in orthopedic surgery, they moved to Owensboro, in 1964, where he practiced with Drs. Stiles, Fuqua, Riherd, Reid and Carothers.
She had two children who survive her, John A. McKay III, of Waller, Texas, and Rebecca L. McKay, of Tyler, Texas.
Martha was extremely proud of the college educations she was able to provide her children.
She is also survived by brother, Darrell Ferrell and wife Joyce, of Danville, and sister, Betty Bugg and husband Lloyd, of Lebanon.
There will be no service, her ashes will be interred next to her husband in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Daviess County Public Library or Trinity Episcopal Church, both in Owensboro.
