HARTFORD — Martha Garner Mason, 63, of Hartford, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, surrounded by her family under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Ms. Mason retired from Long John Silvers.
Survivors: companion, Jerry Emmick; children, Amanda Lynn (Robert) Hays, Craig Adam Mason, Billy T. Mason, Mariah Nicole (Nathan) Stallings, and Chris (Tracy) Emmick; and siblings, Marlene (Pete) Napier, Nancy (David) Smith, Jeff (Lori) Garner, Angela (Jamie) Abney, and Chad (Star) Garner.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Slaty Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday a the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Martha Garner Mason by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented