BEAVER DAM — Martha Gray Shultz Young, 96 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at her home. She was born on Feb. 24, 1924, in the Prentiss Community of Ohio County, to the late Ezra and Susan Elliott Shultz.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold B. Young; her son, Mark Young; and her daughter-in-law, Shirley Young.
She leaves behind to cherish many memories, five children, Thomas B. (Becky) Young, of Beaver Dam, Wayne (Marsha) Young, of Beaver Dam, Lawrence Young, of Greenville, Mississippi, Marcelle (Mike) Daugherty, of Cromwell, and Noel (Marcella) Young, of Beaver Dam; daughter-in-law, Elaine Dye Southard, of Beaver Dam; brother-in-law, Bobby Young, of Bowling Green; and her sister, Anna Frances Mitchell, of Hartford. Mrs. Young was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
Private family services will be held at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with burial in Taylortown Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Taylortown Cemetery, 1617 Possum Hollow Road, Morgantown, Kentucky 42261 or to Hospice of Ohio County, 1211 Old Main Street, Hartford, Kentucky 42347.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Martha Gray Young by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
