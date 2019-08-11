Martha Greer-Johnson, of Owensboro, passed away Aug. 6, 2019. Martha was a beautiful woman with a love for her family and friends. She enjoyed helping others and was a very social person who loved to laugh, golf and share her wonderful sense of humor. Martha was retired from Texas Gas and remained active throughout her retirement. She was preceded in death by her brother, H.E. Rhoads; sisters Cathy Wright, Fay Rhoads and Joy Rhoads.
Martha is survived by her husband, Donald Johnson; children Mary Lynn Wright (Jack), Kevin Winstead (Becky); stepchildren Richard Johnson, Donna Payne (Jeremy) and Jason Johnson (Susan); grandchildren Megan, Jenny, Katie, Jay, Emma, Jacob, Sam, Isaac and Jonah; siblings Forrest Rhoads, Jean Anderson, Chris Rhoads (Lee), Carole Embry and Rosellen Ralph; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and one who took special care of her, a great-nephew, Christopher "Kit" Rhoads.
A memorial service for Martha will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Century Christian Church in Owensboro, where visitation will begin at noon.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family wishes that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to a ministry Martha supported, Century Connect Ministry at Century Christian Church, 1301 Tamarack Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages and memories of condolence for the family of Martha Greer-Johnson may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented