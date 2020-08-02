HENDERSON — Martha Greer (nee Stewart), 85, passed away July 28, 2020, at Redbanks Skilled Nursing Center in Henderson under the care of the nurses and staff at The Harbor and St. Anthony’s Hospice. Throughout the five years Martha was a resident at Redbanks, she was safe and lovingly cared for by the staff on The Harbor, who stood in the gap as her family. She was born in Sebree on Aug. 26, 1934. A proud graduate of Fordsville High School Class of 1952, she was active in the alumni association of the school for many years.
Before her marriage to Otis W. Greer (Tal) in 1953, she worked at G.E. in Owensboro. He preceded her in death in 1996. For most of her life, Martha lived in Whitesville with her family. Until she began her 30-year career in Daviess County Public Schools Food Services at Whitesville Elementary School, Daviess County High School and the Owensboro Treatment Center, Martha was a devoted full-time mother and homemaker who fostered the love of lifelong reading and music/song in her children from an early age. She was active in PTA and being room mother while they were at Whitesville Elementary School. For eight summers, she worked at Pennyroyal Girl Scout Camp with her daughter, in Utica. Martha was a member of TOPS Club, assuming leadership at local and district levels and connecting with friends locally, statewide and throughout the country. Martha was a people-person who made friends wherever she went. She was passionate about children, especially her grandchildren, and affirming them throughout her life and career. She enjoyed making baskets, reading and completing word search puzzles. Many will also remember Martha for her sharing her delicious peanut-butter fudge through the years.
Those who will continue to honor her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Leah (Greer) and Terry McIlvain; and her beloved grandchildren, of whom she was tremendously proud, and to whom she was “Mamgaw,” Richard (No. 1 grandson), Leah “Kate” and Jessica of Ellicott City, Maryland. Leah and her family cherished her visits with them through the years in Lexington, Central New York and Maryland, respectively, and her company on many travels and adventures she shared with them. Martha is also survived by son Kevin Greer of Owensboro; sisters Betty Bartley and Nancy Payne; and brothers Jesse (Christine), Floyd (Linda) and Charlie Stewart. She is survived by sister-in-law Rea Greer; and nieces and nephews on both Stewart and Greers sides of the family. Her brother, “Junie,” Chester Stewart Jr. (Anne) preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her parents, Fola and Chester Stewart. Her loyal, life-long friend, Bonnie Bittel, is also holding her in loving memory.
Martha’s desire for privacy during this time is being carried through under the direction of Cecil Funeral Home.
All expressions of memory for Martha may take the form of contributions to the Redbanks Alzheimer’s Memory Walk — Redbanks Skilled Nursing Center, 851 Kimsey Lane, Henderson, KY 42420.
