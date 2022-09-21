Martha Helen Bruner Pagan was surrounded by loved ones when she was called home to be with her Lord Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was born October 25, 1938, to David L. Bruner and Margaret Collier Bruner of Owensboro.
She was of the Baptist faith and possessed a strong spiritual belief that no doubt carried her through life. She married the love of her life, Daniel C. Pagan Sr., December 31, 1955. Married for 66 years, they had a tremendous love and a gift of “sparring” with one another which was often quite humorous for our family. A graduate of Owensboro High School, her career spanned 20 years as a bookkeeper for ARA food service, all of which were in university settings including MTSU and Warren Wilson College. Upon retiring from ARA, she embarked on a new position with Newport News Credit Union.
She enjoyed her many flowers and baking for friends and family, most notably her African Violets, and her incredible chocolate pie. She was also an avid reader, so much so that she left us over 200 books. Thanks Mom! She had a fierce, unconditional love for her family and friends and will always be loved and missed by many.
She is predeceased by her parents, David L. Bruner and Margaret Collier; a daughter, Lynn Bishop; two sisters, Patricia Bozman and Sue Austin; brother, Jerry Bruner; and son-in-law, Joseph Bishop.
Martha leaves behind her loving family, Daniel C.Pagan Sr., Daniel Jr. “Danny” (Cindy), Debbie Robinson (Gary), and Scott (Meagan); seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a sister, Mrs. Jean Skaggs of Utica.
There will be a private family celebration of life at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
