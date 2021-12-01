Martha Helen Harris, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born Feb. 22, 1933, in Henderson County to the late Warren and Lucille Poole. Helen was a charter member of Bellevue Baptist Church. Helen retired after 20 years from Texas Gas. She volunteered at the RiverPark Center for many years and was a member of the Golden Partners at the Healthpark.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Billy” Harris; a son, Todd Harris; siblings Dorothy Bennett, Robert Poole, Ray Poole, James Poole, Charles Poole and Mims Poole; and a brother-in-law, William Denton.
Survivors include her son, Marc Harris; grandson Cal Harris; two sisters, Hallie Denton and Mary Nell (Jerry) Hobgood; brother Leroy Poole (Betty); sister-in-law Brenda Poole; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory officiated by Dr. Greg Faulls. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Boulware Mission, 609 Wing Ave., Owensboro, KY 42303; Bellevue Baptist Church, 4950 KY-56, Owensboro, KY 42301; or the RiverPark Center Children’s Education, 101 Daviess St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
