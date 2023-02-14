Martha Henry Ludwiczak passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was 78. Martha was born in Central City, the only child of the late Edward L. and Frances Depoyster Henry. A graduate of Central City High School, she was an active and enthusiastic participant in high school life academically and as a cheerleader and majorette. She was a graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College where she was a cheerleader and a member of the Kappa Delta sorority, making friendships that continued throughout her life.
Following her marriage, she and her husband Jim spent several months in Europe. They then moved to Massachusetts where she taught first grade and pursued graduate studies at Smith College. Her focus was always on her children and grandchildren, a committed supporter of all their activities. She looked forward to and enjoyed her time with the Fleming Park Wives Club. Martha was a member of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church where she was in the Settlelites Sunday school class and taught in the church’s pre-school program. She volunteered in many ways at the church, among them was the Weekend Backpack program.
Those who remain to honor her memory include her husband of 54 years, James T. Ludwiczak; her children, Barret L. Ludwiczak of Owensboro, Leigh McIntire and her husband, Chris, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Lori Scholl and her husband, Ben, of Charleston, South Carolina, and Beth Kelley and her husband, Mike, of Owensboro; and her grandchildren, Ryder McIntire, Otto Scholl, Sinclaire Scholl, Tatum Kelley, Hollins Kelley, and Bowen Kelley.
The funeral service for Martha Henry Ludwiczak will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A private service of committal and burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
