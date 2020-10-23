EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Martha J. Brown, 88, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. She was born May 22, 1932, in Owensboro.
Martha retired from Cardiovascular Surgery Inc. in 1995 after 17 years as the office manager. She had also been employed at Welborn Hospital in the admitting office and emergency/outpatient registration and at Grace Baptist Church as financial/educational secretary. Her very first job was with General Electric Co. in Owensboro in the disbursement office.
Martha was a member of Crossroads Christian Church and had been a member of Grace Baptist Church for several years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas Brown Sr., in 1990; and her mother, Louise Johnson.
Martha is survived by her two sons, Tracy H. Brown and George T. Brown (Jane Marchant); one daughter, Patricia Ann Spinks (Danny); five grandchildren, Neil H. Brown, Alyssa P. Brown, Joe Spinks, Dawson T. Brown and Jason M. Spinks; four great-grandchildren, Daniel Spinks, Madalin Brown, Sebastian Brown and Nolan Brown; and her very special friend of many years, Paul H. Rupp.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Alexander East Chapel in Evansville officiated by Pastor Denny Stevenson with entombment to follow at Park Lawn Cemetery. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Christian Church, 10800 Lincoln Ave., Newburgh, IN 47630.
Condolences may be offered at www.Alexander
Commented