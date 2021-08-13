HARTFORD — Martha J. Troutman, 75, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Owensboro. She was born June 3, 1946, in Fox Hollow, near Island, to the late Vernon Elwood Edmonds and Margaret Ovela Stogner.
For her occupation, Martha was a manager of Troutman Auction Co. and was a member of the New Bethel Methodist Church. She also sold real estate. Martha loved music and dancing and loved to spend time with her kids and grandkids.
Martha is survived by her husband of 57 years, Guy Troutman; daughters Tina (Dean) King, Tabitha (Alan) Quinn and Tonia (Steven) Troutman Daugherty; brothers Dawayne and David Edmonds; grandchildren TeAra Albin, Trey Quinn, Ian Quinn, Jessica Westerfield, Matthew King, Emily King, Jayla Newcom, Guy Troutman Eddins, Serenity Daugherty, Jazzika Daugherty and Tywayne Madison; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until time of the service Sunday.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Heartford House, 2914 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
