ISLAND — Martha Jane Nall Tucker, 83, of Island, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 7:53 a.m. at Heartford House in Owensboro. Mrs. Tucker was born April 9, 1939, in Island.
There wasn’t anything Martha couldn’t do once she put her mind to it. Martha was cast in many roles with the Green River players. She had a passion for reading and a gift for writing. She and a close friend, Judy Wood, took on the adventure of writing and publishing a book titled “The Legend of The Sunakorn” dedicated to her oldest granddaughter, Andrea.
After 34 years of teaching, Martha had many adventures. She worked for the late Dr. Scott of Livermore as well as taught for JTPA, an adult education program. She went on to become co-owner of “Mrs. Janey’s Tea Room” with her two sisters. She loved seeing and visiting with all their patrons. One of her fondest memories was the trip to Disney World with her sisters and niece, Edna, Patricia, and MaryAnn. While she will be missed greatly, her family finds comfort in knowing that again she will be “Martha Jane” at her best.
The Tucker family would also like to thank Maple Manor and The Heartford House for their love and care.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim Ike Nall and Jennie Frances Polluck Nall.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jackie Tucker; son, Stan (Tonia) Tucker of Owensboro; daughter, Robin (Kim) Swift; grandsons, Tyler Swift and Jordan Swift; granddaughters, Andrea (B.J.) Shelton and Allison Tucker; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Patricia Hardison of Livermore and Edna Bates of Sacramento.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. John Galyen and Bro. Tommy Webb officiating. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
The Tucker family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Heartford House, 2914 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro.
