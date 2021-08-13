REYNOLDS STATION — Martha Jane Pinkston Payne, 75, of Reynolds Station, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at her home. She was born Dec. 29, 1945, in Daviess County to the late George and Rose Goatee Pinkston. Martha was a nurse’s aide and a tobacco farmer. She loved flowers and gardening. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Martha is survived by her husband of 55 years, William Randall Payne; their children, Beverly Leon of Livermore and Bill Payne and his wife, Alicia, of Whitesville; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Beverly Pinkston.
Services will be private.
