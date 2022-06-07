RICHLAND, IND. — Martha Jane Spaetti, 94, of Richland, Indiana passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
Martha was born in Vanderburgh County, Indiana October 14, 1927, to the late Oscar and Anna (Lenfert) Schnur.
She was a member of St. Rupert Catholic Church for over 70 years and a 1949 graduate of Purdue University. She became a home economics teacher, starting her career at Tennyson High School, followed by Luce Township, and then retiring from South Spencer in 2011 after many years of service. She was also a 4-H leader for over 50 years and enjoyed square dancing with her husband, Lawrence.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence in 2008, whom she married on November 11, 1950; her siblings, Robert, Charles, Gene, and Marilyn; her brothers-in-law, Robert Spaetti and his wife, Rose Mary, and Marvin Head and his wife, Katie.
She is survived by her children, William Joseph “Bill” Spaetti and his wife, Dottie; Kenneth Alan Spaetti and his wife, Sandy; Patricia Harpenau and her husband, Richard; and Jean Hickman and her husband, Brian; her grandchildren, Erin, Kimberly, Jonathan, Eric, Evan, Andrew, Elliot, Kyle, Lauren, Amanda, and Allison; her great-grandchildren, Phoenix, Madelyn, Caroline, Emerson, Adeline, Matthias, Ashlyn, Elle, Clifford, Andi Kate, Owen, and James; her sisters, Rose Ann Lomax and Mildred Alldredge.
The funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at St. Rupert Catholic Church, 1244 Red Brush Road, Newburgh, IN 47630 with Father Jack Durchholz and Father Lowell Will officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church. A prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rupert Catholic Church and Spencer County 4-H Association.
Friends may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
