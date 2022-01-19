Martha Jean Hamilton, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. The Daviess County native was born October 26, 1942, to the late Elmo and Mable LaFlamme Foster. Martha graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School and became a self-taught accountant. She worked for several companies including the Glenmary Sisters. Martha loved flowers and enjoyed planting them until they almost took over the yard. Sitting on the back porch with her neighbor provided much pleasure for her. She was a very independent woman who would speak her mind. She had great affection for her dogs, most of which were rescue animals. Martha was a devoted member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and continued to pray the rosary daily even after her health would not allow her to attend services.
In addition to her parents, Martha was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Hamilton in 2016; her sons, Kevin R. Hamilton in 2017 and Eric Wayne Hamilton in 2002; brothers, Ed and Tom Foster; sister, Ann Payne.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Dallas Hamilton (Jessica); grandchildren, Dakota and Khylie; sister, Mary Louise Whitis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 22 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service. Private interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Glenmary Sisters, P.O. Box 22264 Owensboro, KY 42304 or Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303.
