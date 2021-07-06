Martha Jean Hayden Herrell, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born May 13, 1938, in Daviess County, to the late Mary Lodene Hagerman and John Charles Hayden. Martha was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and J.O.Y. Sunday School class. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who taught her family the important lessons in life. She loved making cookies for her little ones and was always a joy to talk to. She loved her family very much. Martha was a volunteer at the Help Office, served at her church, and was co-owner with her husband of Friendly Village where she helped her renters and was very generous. She loved NASCAR and her ballgames.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann Strehl; uncles, Gerald Hagerman and Carroll Hagerman; infant aunt, Wanda Lee; great-granddaughter, Hannah Grace Pharr; and brother-in-law, Jim Meece .
Martha is survived by her husband of 63 1/2 years, William Clayton Herrell; son, David Alan Herrell; daughter, Debra Jean Herrell English; brother, Roy Delbert Hayden; sister, Ruth Hayden Mumford; granddaughters, Melissa, Mary Beth, and Tiffani; grandsons, Brandon and Nathaniel; great-grandsons, Jeremiah, Brenton, Brayden, Clayton, Colton, Seaton, and Taylor; great-granddaughters, Mirabella and Olivia; brothers and sisters-in-law, Denny and Sharon Herrell, Anna Joyce Meece, and Bettye Weatherholt; aunts, Hazel Marie Wilson and Regina Carolyn Hagerman Jennings; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Sorgho. Visitation is from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 5664 Kentucky 56, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
