GRAHAM — Martha Jean Locke Roark, 90, of Graham, KY died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at home after a lengthy illness. She retired from York Borg Warner in Madisonville, and was a devoted member of Corley Chapel Church.
Survivors: daughters, Dana (Ronnie) Vincent, Carol (Don Storch) Word, and Leslie Rolley (Blain Mepham), and sisters, Pauletta (Vernon) Richardson and Phyllis (Steve) Mead.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022, at Corley Chapel Church in Graham. Burial: Corley Chapel Church Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: Corley Chapel Church. Envelopes will be available.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
