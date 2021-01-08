RICHLAND, Ind. — Martha Jeanette Meece Carpenter, 89, of Richland, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Newburgh Healthcare in Newburgh, Indiana. Martha Jeanette was born in Richland, Indiana, on Aug. 3, 1931, to the late Otto and Madel (Hancock) Meece. She had been a school bus driver for South Spencer High School, and she was a member of Richland Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Carpenter; and her brother, Harold Meece.
Martha Jeanette is survived by her children, Paulette (Carpenter) Conner and Gary Carpenter; her brother, Charles Meece (Doris); her sister-in-law, Pauline Meece; her grandchildren, Chris Adkins (Michele), Corey Carpenter (Lyndsey), Dirk Conner (Jenna), Cyle Carpenter, Jacqueline Carpenter (Ben), Jerrad Carpenter (Stephanie) and Darrel Conner (Jenna); 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Services are 3 p.m. Sunday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, with Pastor Carl Jones officiating. Burial will follow in James Parker Cemetery in Hatfield, Indiana. Visitation is from noon until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
