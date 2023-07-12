DUNMOR — Martha Jewell Heltsley, 90, of Dunmor, died Monday, July 10, 2023, at 8:05 p.m. at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was a homemaker and attended Mt. Moriah Church of Christ.
Survivors: children, Barbara Heltsley, Ron (Brenda) Heltsley, and Chris (Dwight) Owens, and brother, Jim (Beth) Stinson.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented