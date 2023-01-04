HARTFORD — Martha Jo Young, 86, of Hartford, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. She was a member for Beaver Dam Baptist Church.
Survivors: daughters, Kathi (David) Simpson and Judy (Joe) Eskridge.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Hartford. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam, and noon until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy: Hospice of Ohio County.
