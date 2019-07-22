Martha Joe Ross, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Feb. 20, 1926, to the late Roy and Lois Calhoun Ross. Martha was a teacher for 40 years. She began teaching at the elementary level then later went on to teach at Owensboro High School and OCC. Martha was a member of Central Presbyterian Church. Organizations that she was a member of included Pilot International, Preceptor Rho, local Owensboro Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority and the Evansville Choral Society. She enjoyed knitting.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Central Presbyterian Church. Burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Central Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1672, Owensboro, KY 42302. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Ross. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Martha Joe Ross at www.haleymcginnis.com.
