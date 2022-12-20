Martha Jones Foster, 67, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. She was born May 2, 1955, in Owensboro to the late Harry and Betty Morris Jones. Martha loved her family, friends, and her pets.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Alice Self, Barbara Hagan, and George Jones.
She is survived by her sister, Judy (Dale) Wedding.
Private services for family only will be held at a later date.
