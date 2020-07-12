LEXINGTON — Martha June “Junebug” Emmick, 86, passed peacefully on June 30, 2020, in Lexington. She was born Aug. 3, 1933, in Hancock County to the late James Noble Emmick and Zenada Dove “Buck” Emmick.
Martha loved doing needlework, including knitting, crocheting, sewing and embroidery. She was also an avid reader and shared her love of books with her children. Martha graduated from Spottsville High School, where she was a cheerleader and member of the Future Homemakers of America. She retired from the Daviess County Hospital, where she worked as an Emergency Admissions Coordinator. She was best known for her love of music, her compassion and her keen sense of humor. As a child, she won multiple competitions for tap dancing in surrounding areas. Martha adored her dogs, especially her Jack Russell Terrier, Daisy, and was a wonderful cook who passed on her culinary skills to her children by giving them her favorite recipes in little card files.
She is survived by her sister, Erma Jean (Emmick) Howard; her four children, Shelda Ann Hale, Patricia June Hale, Janet Lee (Hale) Petznick and Daniel Sheldon Hale; her 12 grandchildren; her 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
The poem “Footprints” had her favorite quote:
“... the Lord replied, ‘My precious, precious child, I love you and would never leave you. During your times of trial and suffering, when you see only one set of footprints, it was then that I carried you.’ ”
At her request, Martha will be laid to rest beside her loving mother in a private service with her children at the Lewisport Cemetery in Lewisport. Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport has been entrusted with care. Share your memories and condolences with Martha’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented