GREENVILLE — Martha Kay Grundy, 70, of Greenville, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Martha was born July 20, 1950, in Daviess County and was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Carrol M. Grundy; daughters Julie Kaye Parish Moore, Jenny Stone, Tammy Wyngate and Laura McNaughton; grandchildren Graham, Grace, Baily, Jackson, Sunny, Josie, Jonah and Jed; brother Carl Vincent; and sister Connie (Lilburn “Okie”) Vincent.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Luzerne General Baptist Church, 492 Luzerne Depoy Road, Greenville, KY 42345. The Rev. Donald McGhee will officiate the services. Burial will follow in Gish Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of the services.
