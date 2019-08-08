Martha Lee Howard, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at her home. She was born in Breckinridge County on Feb. 22, 1945, to Hugh Lafeyette "Lafe" and Ophelia M. Payne Haycraft. Martha was retired from the U.S. Postal Service where she worked as a postmaster for 35 years. She was a member of the Catholic faith. Along with her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Yvonne Haycraft.
Martha is survived by her children, Stacy (Randy) Head of Owensboro and Charlie (Andrea) Howard of Bowling Green; five grandchildren, Whitney (Tyler) Matthews, Ben Head, Mattie Howard, Molly Howard and Lige Howard; her great-grandchildren, Maverick Matthews and Dash Matthews; five sisters and two brothers.
