Martha Loney Allen passed from this life into the loving arms of the Lord on Friday, June 3, 2022. She was born in Beaver Dam, KY to Lee and Betty Loney who preceded her in death. She was a member of Owensboro Christian Church. Her love of people was central to her career as a hairdresser, spending the last 17 years surrounded by her dear friends at Swank Salon. She loved shopping, working in her flowers, time in her pool and as the consummate host, loved having her family and friends over to her home for good food and fun. She was adored and loved by all who knew her.
Martha is survived by her husband of 45 years, Wayne; daughters Chivonne (Ryan) Rutman, Claudia (Nick) Winsett; son Adam (Ericka) Allen; grandchildren Addie-Belle Rutman, Charleigh Rutman, Brookelyn Allen, Cooper Allen, Lauryn Winsett, Lindsey Winsett; brothers Tommy Loney, Michael (Sheila) Loney, John Loney, Tim (Lori) Loney, Mark (Michelle) Loney; sister Patrice Renfrow and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 6 with visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Marfan Foundation, an organization that was close to Martha’s heart. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
