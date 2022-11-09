Martha Lou Choate, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022. She was born to Urnel Samuel and Eula McGregor Choate August 17, 1930. Martha was a graduate of Earlington High School. She enjoyed doing work with her hands and sharing her sewing, crocheting, and knitting with others. Martha was civic-minded and worked in different areas with the Earlington Centennial Planning Committee, United Way of the Ohio Valley, and the International Bar-B-Q Festival.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nora Bedwell, and her husband, Frank Bedwell; as well as a nephew, Richard Bedwell.
Martha is survived by her nephew, Maurie Bedwell, along with several cousins and close, extended family and friends.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at First Christian Church in Earlington. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
