Martha Loueva Davis, 81, of Philpot, passed away peacefully at home Friday, June 30, 2023. She was born Sept. 29, 1941, in McLean County to the late Troy and Martha Lucille Blandford Vowels. Loueva supported her husband in the operation of Ernie Davis and Sons Mechanical, Inc., along with doing the bookkeeping at J. E. D. Rentals, a family business, for many years. She was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church, and she served on the bereavement committee. Loueva was also an Oblate of the Passionists Nuns of St. Joseph Monastery in Whitesville. She enjoyed Nascar and U. K. basketball with her husband, and she had a servant’s heart.
Loueva was preceded in death by the love of her life of 61 years, Ernie Davis, Jr.; a brother, Martin Wayne Vowels; and sisters, Velenda Vowels, Debbie Vowels, and Edith Johnson Murphy.
Loueva is survived by her children, Paul Davis (Vicki) of Philpot, Gayle Williams (Mark) of Owensboro, and Kenneth Davis (Natalie) of Denver, North Carolina; grandchildren, Tyler Davis (Erin), Cameron Davis (Emily), Chase Davis (Summer), Dylon Cecil (Morgan), Annah Cecil, Carolynn Davis, Abigayle Davis, Harrison Davis, Preston Love, Hannaha Niles (Brian), and Miller Williams; great-grandchildren, Emery Davis, Wesley Lenox, Reed and Hayden Davis, and two more soon to arrive; siblings, Joanna Hatcher (Bill), Margaret Wingfield (David), Hubert Vowels (Christine), Billy Vowels (Barbara), and Jimmy Vowels (Patty); a brother-in-law, Jerry W. Davis; and several nieces and nephews.
We would like to give special thanks to Mom’s wonderful caregivers, Martha, Nora, Kathy, Sandra, Mary Jo, and Jeanette.
The funeral Mass for Loueva will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church, with the burial following in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m., Wednesday and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Passionists Nuns Monastery, 8564 Crisp Road, Whitesville, KY 42378, Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St., Owensboro, KY 42303, or to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
