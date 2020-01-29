BEAVER DAM — Martha Louise Peters Thompson, 82, of Beaver Dam, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Ohio County Healthcare. She was born Nov. 4, 1937, in Central Grove to the late Shirley Peters and Alma Davidson Peters. Mrs. Thompson was a homemaker and a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. She loved flower gardening, sewing and crafting.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Thompson; grandson Robbie Armstrong; and two brothers, William Peters and Alvin Peters.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory two sons, Roger Thompson of Beaver Dam and Jeff (Debbie) Thompson of Rockport; two daughters, Debbie (Arvin) Jones of Beaver Dam and Shirley (Robert) Armstrong of Augusta, Georgia; 15 grandchildren, Aiden Thompson, Arielle Thompson, Brett Thompson, Torrey Thompson, Chris Thompson, Andrea Thompson, Shelly Henderson, Dakota Jones, Sarah Sebastian, Susan Jones, Jeffery Murphy, Joshua Hall, Rebecca Armstrong, Hilary Armstrong and Matthew Armstrong; seven great-grandchildren; brother Hollis Peters of Hartford; and two sisters, Ruth (Reginald) Utley of Hartford and Fay Geary of Beaver Dam.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Dr. Andy Gowins officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Mrs. Thompson’s family from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Martha Louise Peters Thompson by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
