Martha M. Hamilton, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Dec. 13, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Hancock County on March 14, 1927, to the late James B. and Agnes McGovern. Martha grew up on a farm. Her father would tell people that she and her sister were the best farm hands he ever had. That was, until her sister Mary, talked her into going to work at G.E., where she retired in 1992 after 49 years. She married Charles Hamilton in 1968 and spent 45 years together, until he passed away in 2013. You would often find them sitting in a swing together in their front yard and when they moved to assisted living, they would still be inseparable. Martha loved spending time with family and being a part of her church family and enjoyed flowers.
Martha was also preceded in death by her brothers, William Phillip McGovern and James Bernard McGovern Jr.; sisters, Ruth Quinn, Imogene Quinn, Bridget Higdon, Mary Young, Mildred McGovern and Marie Ratliff.
She is survived by her brother, John McGovern; sisters, Rita McGovern and Ann Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A service with limited attendance will take place Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Public visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery.
