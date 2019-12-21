LEWISPORT -- Martha Marie Lambert Taylor, 89, of Lewisport, went with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at her home. She was born in Lewisport on Feb. 22, 1930, to the late Hazel S. and Ida Del Elizabeth Lott Lambert. Martha was a member of Lewisport United Methodist Church and a housewife. She dearly loved her grandbabies and preparing and hosting Sunday dinners. Martha enjoyed cooking, gardening and sewing. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Russell K. Taylor; son Russell Kent Taylor; and siblings Stanley, Paul, Lester, Charles "Bim," Jeanette, Ruby Maxine and Mary Eunice.
Survivors include her daughters, Marnita "Marti" (Rick) Pfeffer and Karen (Mike) Martin; son Timothy W. Taylor; grandchildren Nicole Martin Paynter, Christopher Martin, Laura Anderson, Haley Martin, Cody Martin, Jonathan Taylor and Hannah Taylor; great-grandchildren Bryce, Gracie, Aubrey, Braden, Davis, Paisley, Blakely, Hadley and Lochlyn; a brother, Jim "Pard" Lambert; along with several nieces, nephew and cousins.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Lewisport United Methodist Church with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Martha's family will be greeting friends on from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Lewisport and from 10 a.m. until service time at the church Monday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky or Lewisport United Methodist Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
